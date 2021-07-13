Moscow sends note to US embassy over ‘sign’ of diplomat’s behavior going off the rails

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note to the US Embassy in Moscow over an embassy employee’s theft of a railroad sign at a railway station in Russia’s Tver Region this past spring, Diplomatic Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"They sent him back to the US because otherwise, they would have had to yank his immunity, since there was a diplomatic note from the Russian Foreign Ministry and a request from law enforcement agencies, they [the US embassy] have the right to waive [his] immunity and produce him before a local court," she pointed out. "However, they handled it differently, which is nothing new in terms of diplomatic practice, they do it on a regular basis. They just sent him home," she explained.

Zakharova earlier wrote on Telegram that in the spring of 2021, a US embassy employee had stolen a railroad junction sign at the Ostashkov railway station in the Tver Region, endangering the passengers of trains passing through that area.