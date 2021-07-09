Russia to continue efforts to create conditions for refugee return to Syria, Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. Moscow will continue its efforts to create the necessary conditions to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees and calls on international players to join these efforts, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.

The diplomat recalled that the international conference on refugees, held in Damascus in November 2020, had been "the first and major stage" laying the basis for further efforts in this humanitarian area. "Now, we plan to continue this work and discuss, again in Damascus. A Russian delegation is to be sent there to see what is being done to create the conditions for the return of refugees to Syria with the assistance of the Russian side, first of all," he said.

The Russian diplomat called on all international players to help to settle humanitarian matters in Syria. "It is high time to stop rendering assistance only to refugees abroad, in camps in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq. It is important too, but it is time to take efforts to establish normal, good conditions inside Syria," he stressed.

According to Lavrentyev, such constructive joint work is hampered by the "tough position of a number of European countries." "They say they won’t hand over a cent until they see actual progress in the political process. But I think such a position should be changed because if they care so much about the wellbeing of the Syrian people and speak about their suffering, something concrete must be finally done, indeed," he said.