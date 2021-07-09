US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry to meet with Lavrov in Moscow on July 12

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on July 12, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"On July 12, a meeting will be held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate [John] Kerry within the framework of his working visit to Moscow," the diplomat said.

The parties are expected to discuss in detail pertinent issues on the international climate agenda within the context of the preparations for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), and taking into account Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council.

"Plans are also in store to exchange opinions with regards to the national priorities of the two countries, and the prospects for joint action in achieving realistic climate goals, above all, within the framework of the 2016 Paris Agreement," the spokeswoman added.

Earlier, the press service of the US Department of State reported that Kerry would visit Moscow from July 12 to July 15 to meet with Russian government officials.

In 2013-2017, Kerry served as US Secretary of State during the Obama administration. He met with Lavrov repeatedly, the last time being this past April in New Delhi during a working visit by the Russian top diplomat to India. On July 1, Lavrov and Kerry discussed Russian-American climate cooperation in a phone conversation, and agreed to continue intensive bilateral contacts in this sphere as a continuation of the outcome of the June 16 Geneva summit.