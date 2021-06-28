Russia, China extend Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation — TV

BEIJING, June 28. /TASS/. Russia and China have extended the bilateral Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, China Central Television reported on Monday as it was announced following videoconference talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The leaders also published a joint statement to announce the treaty extension, CCTV adds.

"The world is entering the era of imbalance and radical changes as the development of humanity faces many crises, close cooperation between China and Russia gives positive energy to the global community, establishing a gold standard of a new model of international relations," the TV channel quoted Xi as saying.