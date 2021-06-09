In NATO enlargement West ignored Russia’s interests despite good relations, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Even in times of a good relationship with Moscow, the Western countries did not care about its interests when enlarging NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview on Rossiya-24 channel.

"As for NATO enlargement and advancement of NATO infrastructure to the Russian borders, it is a thing of paramount importance for the security of Russians and Russia," the president noted.

Putin recalled the two waves of NATO expansion to the east, which took place when "the relations between Russia and the collective West were quite satisfactory, if not to say partner-like in the direct, good sense of the word," but all of Moscow’s concerns were ignored.

"I do not want to use harsh words, but they simply spat on our interests, and that’s that," the president remarked.