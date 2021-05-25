US, Iran must carefully synchronize actions on nuclear deal, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The actions of Washington and Tehran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program must be carefully synchronized and must adhere to the deal, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized in a statement on Tuesday.

The start of another round of multilateral talks under the auspices of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA is planned for Tuesday, the diplomat said. "We hope that due to the consolidated efforts of all member states of the nuclear deal, including Iran, as well as US representatives, we will be able to make progress on the path towards approving mutual steps that should be taken by Washington when it comes to adhering to the stringent demands of the JCPOA, which in turn will create the necessary conditions for Tehran to unfreeze its voluntary obligations suspended in response to the blatant American violations of the 2015 comprehensive agreements and UN Security Council Resolution 2231," she stressed. "We believe that the actions of US and Iran must be carefully synchronized and must fully adhere to the letter of the JCPOA."

According to Zakharova, this is the only way to bring back the implementation of the nuclear deal to its initially agreed-on framework and to ensure confident prospects for this process. "We call on all JCPOA partners and on the US to make every effort to reach the set goal as soon as possible," the spokeswoman said.

Moscow welcomes the prolongation of the temporary "technical understandings" between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the diplomat added. "We believe that they create the necessary political space for continuing the intensive talks aimed at ensuring the steady and full-fledged implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on regulating the Iranian nuclear program," she said. "Close cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in the sphere of monitoring is a key stabilizing factor, a guarantee of predictability and transparency of the Iranian nuclear program, and a guarantee that there are no proliferation risks related to it."

The participants of the face-to-face negotiations in Vienna since early April have noted steady progress in their work. Experts within three working groups are hammering out the text of a future agreement with the aim of renewing adherence to the JCPOA: the lifting of Washington’s sanctions against Iran (and the future return of the US to the deal), and Iran’s adherence to its nuclear obligations.