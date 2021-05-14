Russia stresses readiness for dialogue, spokesman says regarding list of unfriendly states

"Moscow consistently stresses its readiness for dialogue," the Kremlin representative said in response to a question on the selection of countries included in the list of unfriendly foreign states and whether it indicates Moscow’s readiness for dialogue.

The US and the Czech Republic were included in the list of unfriendly foreign states approved by the Russian government and published on Friday. Measures will be applied in respect to them in accordance with the April 23, 2021 decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This decree involves restrictions up to a complete ban on hiring Russian nationals to work for embassies, consulates, and other missions of an unfriendly state.

The list indicates that the Czech Republic will be allowed to hire no more than 19 Russian nationals to work for its embassy, while the United States is not allowed to hire any.