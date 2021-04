MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia will expel five Polish diplomats in response to Warsaw’s actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Friday.

"By the way, we noted how quick Warsaw was to chime in with the US administration, demanding that three Russian diplomats leave Poland. In turn, five Polish diplomats will be expelled from Russia," the ministry said.

On April 15, Poland declared three Russian diplomats personae non gratae.