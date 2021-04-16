Russia can endure US sanctions, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian economy can endure the US sanctions. Russia found ways out of such situations in the past and it will find them again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Friday.

"Sectoral sanctions were imposed on Russia’s sovereign debt and the handling of this debt. For some clear reasons we have no comparable leverage to influence the United States on such a scale, although our specialists believe our economy is capable of enduring it. I believe this will be so. We managed to find a way out of any situations in the past and we will find it again," he said.