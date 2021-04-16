Russia can endure US sanctions, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian economy can endure the US sanctions. Russia found ways out of such situations in the past and it will find them again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Friday.
"Sectoral sanctions were imposed on Russia’s sovereign debt and the handling of this debt. For some clear reasons we have no comparable leverage to influence the United States on such a scale, although our specialists believe our economy is capable of enduring it. I believe this will be so. We managed to find a way out of any situations in the past and we will find it again," he said.
US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order to impose sanctions on Russia. In part, the United States prohibits its companies from acquiring Russian debt liabilities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance. Also, the Department of Commerce imposed sanctions on 16 organizations and 16 individuals, allegedly responsible for Russia’s rumored interference in US elections. Besides, sanctions were introduced against eight individuals and legal entities related with Crimea, including Crimean government members.
Also, the United States is expelling ten diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington. The American side argues that the personnel include "representatives of Russian intelligence services.".