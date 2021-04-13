Lavrov dismisses demands that Iran expand nuke deal as senseless

TEHRAN, April 13. /TASS/. Demands that Iran should expand the nuclear deal or add new obligations apart from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will make no sense, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday.

"The way we see it, it is utterly senseless to demand Iran should accept new conditions within the framework of the nuclear deal or assume new obligations apart from the JCPOA," the Iranian presidential press service quoted Lavrov as saying.

He said Iran and Russia "seek common goals in their regional and international cooperation."

"Moscow believes that the only solution [to the JCPOA issue] is the United States’ unconditional and full return to the nuclear deal, implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231 and the country’s return to its obligations," Lavrov said.

Vienna last week hosted this year’s first face-to-face meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and the five other JCPOA participants: Russia, China, Germany, Great Britain and France. The political directors discussed resumption of full compliance with the JCPOA terms. The purpose of the meeting was to set the tasks for further activities by the two groups of experts: for the lifting of US sanctions from Iran and for Tehran’s compliance with nuclear liabilities.