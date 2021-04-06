Lavrov meets with Biden’s Climate Envoy John Kerry in India’s capital

The meeting took place in the lobby of a hotel where both diplomats are staying. The envoys focused on the climate agenda, the source said.

NEW DELHI, April 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry held a short meeting in New Delhi, a source in the Indian capital told journalists Tuesday.

The Russian top diplomat arrived in New Delhi on a working visit Monday. The US envoy is in the Indian capital laying the groundwork for Biden’s upcoming virtual climate summit.

In February, Lavrov and Kerry held a phone call on the implementation of the Paris Climate Accord.

Earlier, the White House Press Office revealed that President Joe Biden intends to invite 40 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to the virtual climate summit that he plans to hold on April 22-23. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov disclosed that Moscow did in fact receive the invitation and that the details are now being worked out through diplomatic channels.