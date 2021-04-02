Biden’s climate summit invitation to Putin received, details being studied

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The invitation sent by US President Joe Biden to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to attend the upcoming Leaders Summit on Climate has been received, the details of the invitation are being clarified via diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"Yes, the invitation has been indeed received. However, there are no details yet. We are trying to get the details about how it will happen and who will attend it through diplomatic channels, our embassy in Washington and the American embassy here in Moscow," the spokesman noted.

A diplomatic source told TASS earlier this week that Russia received the invitation from the US side to attend an online climate summit and began preparations for it.

Earlier, the White House noted in a statement that Biden had sent out invitations to 40 world leaders, including Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, to the virtual climate summit which Washington intends to organize on April 22-23.