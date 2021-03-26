Russia expects WHO, EU to approve Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union (EU) will approve the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"Overseas demand for the Russian vaccine is quite high," he pointed out. "Every day, we either receive applications for vaccine supplies or get confirmations of the vaccine’s approval. Fifty-seven countries have approved the medication on a bilateral basis, 21 have purchased the vaccine and some are ready to launch vaccine production on their soil. We expect the WHO and the European Union to complete the procedures to approve Sputnik V," Zakharova added.