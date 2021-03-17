‘Hysteria caused by powerlessness’: Top Russian MP blasts Biden’s remark on Putin

"Biden insulted citizens of our country with his statement. It is hysteria caused by powerlessness," he wrote.

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin has slammed the recent comments of US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart as "hysteria caused by powerlessness", adding that they are also offensive to Russian citizens, in his Telegram channel Wednesday.

"Putin is our president, and attacks on him are attacks on our country," the politician stressed.

Earlier, Biden sat down for an interview with ABC when he said that the Russian leadership will have to "pay a price" for attempts to interfere in US elections attributed to Moscow. Interviewer George Stephanopoulos asked about Biden’s reaction to the release of an unclassified report by the US chief intelligence office, which claims that the Russian authorities allegedly sought to discredit Biden and his US Democratic Party during last year’s election campaign. "He will pay a price," the US leader said referring to Putin.