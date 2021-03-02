EU imposes sanctions against Russian law enforcement officials over Navalny case

BERLIN, March 2. /TASS/. EU imposes sanctions against "high-ranking Russia officials" over the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny, the DPA news agency reported Tuesday citing diplomatic sources in Brussels.

According to the report, a corresponding legal act has already been adopted in written form and "shortly" will be published in the EU Official journal. According to DPA, sanctions cover Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin, Federal Penitentiary Service head Alexander Kalashnikov and Russian National Guard commander Viktor Zolotov.

On Monday, a source in one European delegation to the Council of the European Union told TASS that envoys of 27 EU nations agreed on new measures against Russia over the Navalny situation, imposed via the new EU sanctions mechanism.

On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court replaced Navalny’s suspended 3.5 years in prison over the Ybes Rocher case with a real imprisonment due to multiple violations of penalty rules. On February 20, Moscow City Court upheld this decision.