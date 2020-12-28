‘No veil of secrecy’: Putin’s life not shrouded in mystery, assures Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The life of Russian President Vladimir Putin is not shrouded in secrecy, but he prefers not to make some information public, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"There is practically no veil of secrecy. Everyone knows perfectly well where he (Putin) lives and works. Yes, he has daughters. As for who they are, he prefers not to make this information public, and he has explained why on numerous occasions. He is quite consistent in his stance, and many citizens react to that with understanding," Peskov stressed.

He branded publications about people who are linked with the head of state as "information exercises" that have continued throughout the years of Putin’s presidency and premiership.

"The only thing that the president does not plan to change is his work, [or] the style of his work, because, in his view, the most important thing is how the head of state fulfills his duties, how he works and what the results of this work are," Peskov specified.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the president expects people to be receptive and understanding about his privacy. "When people vote for the president <…>, it becomes clear that people give him the right to such personal space," he explained.