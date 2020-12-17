Putin brands probe into his life as unreadable cut-and-paste job

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has excoriated a so-called investigative report about his life, castigating it as nothing but copy-pasting that was unreadable to the end.

"The second part that is about my family - it was impossible to read this material. I looked through it just because it is about me but it was such a cut-and-paste job, everything was lumped together. I couldn't read it all the way to the end," he said.

He also drew attention to the fact that his daughter’s former husband is referred to as his son-in-law throughout the investigation. "It keeps on repeating, ‘the president’s son-in-law, the president’s son-in-law’ only to mention at the very end that he is a former son-in-law, although it is being drilled into the readers’ mind throughout the text that he is a son-in-law," Putin added.