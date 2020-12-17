Putin wishes Macron to get well soon

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy recovery and good health, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, in which he stressed that he was worried to learn about the French head’s positive test for coronavirus infection. The Russian president wished Macron a speedy recovery and good health for years to come," the statement says.

Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace informed that French President Emmanuel Macron had tested positive for COVID-19. The president decided to self-isolate for seven days and will work remotely. The governmental spokesman, Gabriel Attal, said at a briefing that Macron developed first symptoms in early hours of Thursday, so he was tested in the morning.