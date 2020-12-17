Putin says maintains good relations with Merkel

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President has told reporters on Thursday that he maintains good relations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. When asked if he would miss her, Putin pointed out that "she is not going anywhere yet."

"This is why it would be inappropriate for me to make statements at this point. I see clearly what’s going on in [Germany’s] domestic political life and what may happen in the near future," Putin pointed out. "The federal chancellor and I maintain quite good personal relations and relations between our countries remain at a rather high level," he added.

According to Putin, Germany is one of Russia’s major trade and economic partners. "Without a doubt, German businessmen are among the biggest investors in the Russian economy. Unlike other investors, they put money in the real economy and we appreciate it. I would like to emphasize that we do have many friends there who trust us and we appreciate their trust," Putin stressed.