Putin explains why German defense chief wants to deal with Russia from position of force

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks that the statement of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on dealing with Russia from a position of force is a way to "show how tough she is." Putin noted that this makes no sense.

"Of course not," Putin said when asked if the German defense chief’s statement is appropriate. "The lady has become a minister of defense, she wants to show how tough she is, and in this case, she repeated the tired cliche that is reiterated by many NATO states," the Russian leader explained.

Putin stated that this is "counterproductive for intergovernmental relations, and on top of that it makes no sense from the viewpoint of defense policy." "Because we need to take a look at what the Russian army is like today," the president stressed. He added that such statements should not be given particular importance. "I am not sure that she is happy with this statement herself, like other responsible politicians in the Federal Republic [of Germany]. This is just a traditional cliche," Putin stated.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said during an address to the Bundestag that Germany should continue establishing dialogue on disarmament with Russia "from the position of force," noting that "this has always been a good stance of German foreign policy and it should remain as such in the future."