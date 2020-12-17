Biden is experienced politician but ‘retinue makes the king,’ Putin says

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the United States in the coming years will largely depend on US President-elect Joe Biden’s administration picks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters following his annual news conference on Thursday.

"It largely depends on the new US administration," he said in response to a question about the future of Russia-US relations. "I would like to reiterate that he [Biden] is an experienced person, he has been in politics all his life. There is a famous saying that ‘the retinue makes the king.’ We can see by now who are supposed to take key positions," Putin added.

He also said that Russia already worked with those who are expected to join the Biden administration. "We don’t expect any surprises here," Putin noted. "Everyone has heard the president elect’s statement that it would be reasonable to extend the New START. We’ll see how it plays out," the Russian leader noted.