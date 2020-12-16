{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN US

Biden will alleviate EU-US strife but issues will remain, says Russian envoy

The permanent representative noted that the EU is somewhat enthusiastic about the change of the White House administration, however, "the joy is more reserved" than 12 years ago when Barack Obama came to power
Joe Biden AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Joe Biden
© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The issues in the relations between the European Union and the United States, which exacerbated under Donald Trump’s presidency, will not be as acute under Joe Biden, but they will still remain there, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told an online briefing Wednesday.

Read also
Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory

"Some landmark decisions announced by Biden - return to the Paris Agreement on Climate, return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, return to the WHO, and maybe a change in approach to the WTO - this all is likely to be somehow formulated, even though not instantaneously and not at once. On the other hand, a lot has changed over these years indeed, and the problems which aggravated in the past four years of the Trump administration between the EU and the US, will have the edge taken off them but will still remain," the Russian diplomat stressed.

The envoy noted that the EU is somewhat enthusiastic about the future change of the White House administration, however, "the joy is more reserved" in comparison with the situation 12 years ago when Barack Obama came to power. "High-profile people here in Brussels and Europe generally understand that the US policy will not change much on many issues," Chizhov explained.

Pro-NATO course

Read also
Baltic Fleet to set up new division in response to NATO’s build-up near Russian borders

Washington will hold a more pro-NATO policy under the Joe Biden Administration, Vladimir Chizhov stated.

"If Donald Trump used to frighten the allies with the US withdrawal from NATO, now the new administration will evidently have a more pro-NATO approach. Although the demand for 2% of military spending will remain in place," Chizhov said.

Speaking about how the arrival of the new administration could affect Russia’s relations with the European Union, Chizhov pointed out that the problems would still be there.

"Not all of those problems affect the US interests, but nevertheless, the EU will mostly coordinate its policy in the international arena at a greater extent with that of Washington," he added.

"As for the impact it could have on our relationship with the United States, we, as you know, have no illusions. There is no reason to expect dramatic improvement either," the diplomat stressed.

On December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump secured 232 votes. With 538 electors, a candidate needs to get 270 votes to be elected to the office of President of the United States.

In late November, Trump, who has still not conceded, said that he would leave the White House only if the Electoral College voted for Biden. In light of this remark, the procedure which is normally considered a formality drew enormous media spotlight.

NAVALNY'S ALLEGED POISONING
‘Comical’: Russia’s EU envoy derides Navalny’s claims about being tailed by intel services
When asked by the reporters to comment on the blogger’s latest video in which he blames the Russian special services for his poisoning, the representative to the European Union noted that those allegations had no logic
Read more
MC-21-310 airplane with Russian engines makes first flight
Engine operating modes, aircraft stability and sensitivity and functioning of all airplane systems were tested during the flight, according to Rostec corporation
Read more
Roscosmos CEO skeptical about US program Artemis in its current shape
At the third stage of the project, NASA hopes to land astronauts on the Moon in 2024 and then send a crew towards Mars in the mid-2030s
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on six corvettes for Pacific Fleet
The Fleet will receive two Project 20380 and four Project 20385 corvettes in 2024-2028, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Defense contractor delivers batch of upgraded armored vehicles to Russian troops
Fourteen armored personnel carriers were dispatched after the major repairs and the upgrade of BTR-80 vehicles to the level of BTR-82AM
Read more
Available data testify to high effectiveness of vaccine Sputnik V — French virologist
France’s scientific committee held negotiations with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on the issue of the production and distribution of anti-coronavirus vaccines at the end of November, as per earlier reports
Read more
Russia’s Roscosmos chief confirms plans to launch two Angara carrier rockets in 2021
The Roscosmos head told TASS in August that the 2021 plan envisaged the launch of heavy Angara-A5 rocket No. 3 with a new Persei booster and a light Angara-1.2 launch vehicle
Read more
Government re-establishes experimental institute of military medicine in St. Petersburg
The adopted decision will allow for conducting special military applied research for enhancing the country’s defence and security
Read more
Construction of Nord Stream 2 resumes
The Fortuna barge will carry out the pipe laying in the exclusive economic zone of Germany, according to Nord Stream 2 AG
Read more
Russian Navy latest patrol ship strikes naval and air targets in Black Sea drills
The naval sailors also practiced operations by the fire-fighting units while taking personnel aboard a helicopter during a simulated emergency, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russia-China deal on notifying of missile launches shows mutual trust, Moscow says
A protocol was signed to prolong the agreement for a new ten-year period
Read more
Development of new missiles for Russia’s strategic forces to begin soon — commander
The share of advanced missile systems currently in service with RVSN reached 81% this year
Read more
AstraZeneca to manufacture 200 mln anti-COVID vaccine doses in Thailand, says virologist
According to Dr. Nakorn Premsri, from 5 million to 10 million people can be vaccinated in Thailand per month
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s recent remarks about Boris Nemtsov murder
The Kremlin spokesman suggested that this question can be asked directly at Putin’s upcoming annual press conference on December 17
Read more
China's Hainan may become the eastern analogue of Hollywood
Read more
Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the US can facilitate resolution of many problems and challenges faced by the world now
Read more
Trump believes US Supreme Court ‘chickened out’ amid elections lawsuit
"The fact that the Supreme Court wouldn’t find standing in an original jurisdiction matter between multiple states, and including the President of the States, is absurd", he wrote
Read more
Lavrov warns West against trying to break down Dayton Accords
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Bosnia-Herzegovina’s European integration is possible only in keeping with the Dayton principles
Read more
Pashinyan says Baku’s actions in Karabakh aimed against Russian peacekeepers
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed that there were no civilians in Khin Tager and Khtsaberd and only Russian peacekeepers were stationed there on the weekend
Read more
Russia’s first Sarmat ICBM to enter combat duty in 2022
He also praised Russia’s Avangard hypersonic ICBM, which is already in service
Read more
North Korea buys Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, starts vaccination - report
There is no data on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been inoculated with the vaccine
Read more
Russia-US relations unlikely to be changed under Biden administration - diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the United States’ foreign policy is still geared to contain Russia
Read more
Lukoil to invest about 50 bln rubles in Caspian projects in 2021
The company invested around 55 bln rubles in Caspian projects in 2020
Read more
2020 China Fights documentary premieres at Hainan Film Festival
The Third Hainan International Film Festival takes place on Hainan on December 5-12
Read more
Russian movie T-34 premiers at Hainan Film Festival
This year, the organizers received more than 4,300 films
Read more
Russia develops fully automatic radar system to enhance airspace control
The new system is the first one in the history of radio-technical troops with automatic radar modules that require no operators’ involvement
Read more
Press review: Zelensky goads Belarus and Israel summons Russian envoy over remarks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 11
Read more
Respected weekly France Football names Lev Yashin as world’s best-ever football goalkeeper
Read more
Press review: India gears up for two-front war and what are the global challenges in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 15
Read more
Sputnik V likely to offer two-year protection against coronavirus - developers
Gintsburg explained the criticism of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by unfair market competition and political motives
Read more
Serbia to start gas transportation over Balkan Stream on December 29-30
The gas pipeline segment across the territory of Serbia is an extension of one of two strings of the TurkStream pipeline, with Russian gas to be supplied to Turkey and then to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary
Read more
Moscow snaps into action with mammoth cleanup effort following overnight snowfall
The collected snow is transported to snow-melting stations, according to the deputy mayor
Read more
Armenian PM’s spokesperson refutes reports about his resignation
Mane Gevorgyan told that the news about Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation "are so non-serious that they need no comments"
Read more
Putin lives in his residence outside Moscow, there is no bunker, Kremlin says
Russian President often works in Novo-Ogaryovo and comes from there to the Kremlin
Read more
Bulava missiles fired from Sea of Okhotsk at distance of over 5,500 km
The Defense Ministry added that "all the missiles’ warheads successfully arrived at the designated area of the Chizha combat field"
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 ‘patient zero’ emerged in early March, chief sanitary doctor says
By March 17 the country already had 100 cases
Read more
Foreign Ministers of Russia and UAE to discuss leaders' agreements and regional crises
This is the eight visit of the UAE diplomacy chief Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia during his service in this position
Read more
Egypt’s parliament ratifies deal on strategic cooperation with Russia
Read more
Press review: US poised to sanction Turkey and AstraZeneca eyes combining Russian vaccine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 14th
Read more
US must take care of its Moon orbiter’s compatibility with Russian spacecraft — Roscosmos
This would enable Russia to extend a helping hand in emergency, according to the space corporation CEO
Read more
Eight Russian track and field athletes included in 2021 World Athletics doping pool
The above-mentioned eight athletes were also listed earlier in the year in the extended doping pool of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency
Read more
Vaccination against coronavirus begins in all of Russia’s regions
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the vaccination must be voluntary and free of charge
Read more
Latest radar station goes on combat alert in Russia’s south
The new radar station has replaced its Nebo-U predecessor and is a follow-up of its systems
Read more
Moscow will recognize new US president according to American laws - Lavrov
"Regarding the processes that continue in the US in the context of past elections, I would like to reiterate that Moscow does not recognize one presidential candidate over another," the Minister said
Read more
Second test launch of Angara-A5 heavy rocket carried out in Plesetsk
All pre-launch operations and the launch proceeded in the normal mode
Read more
Russian Navy frigate to test-fire weapon systems in Sea of Japan after upgrade
During its upgrade, the Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a multi-purpose frigate
Read more
Cyberattacks contradict Russia's foreign policy principles - Russian US Embassy
The US media are once again groundlessly trying to accuse Russia of hacker attacks on US government bodies, the Russian diplomatic mission wrote
Read more
‘Defending our values’: Lavrov spotlights cornerstones of Russian-Serbian relationship
He stressed that Russia and Serbia were unanimous in their approach to the need for the full respect for international law, "and not some rules invented by somebody"
Read more
Russia sets up mobile radar reconnaissance units
The country continues work to enhance airspace control in the Arctic zone as well as in the east, according to the chief of the Aerospace Force’s Radio-Technical Troops
Read more
Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub makes salvo launch of Bulava missiles
The Bulava ballistic missiles’ flight proceeded in the normal mode, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Experts believe gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 may start in 2021
Last Friday, the Russian barge "Fortuna" began laying a 2.6 km section of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany in waters at a depth of less than 30 meters
Read more