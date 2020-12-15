Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Joe Biden to congratulate him on the US presidential election victory, the Kremlin reported Tuesday.

Russia not to contact Biden’s team before official US election results — senior diplomat

"In his telegram, Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the US, who bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can facilitate resolution of many problems and challenges faced by the world now despite disagreements," the Kremlin noted.

The Russian leader also noted that the Russian-American cooperation based on principles of equality and mutual respect would meet interests of the both nations and the whole international community.

"For my part, I am ready to cooperate and maintain contact with you," Putin said in his message to Biden.

On Monday, the US Electoral College confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump secured 232 votes. The US president is considered elected if they obtain 270 votes.

In late November, Trump, who rejects his election loss, said that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden. In light of this remark, the procedure which is normally considered a formality drew a lot of attention from the media.