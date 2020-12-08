Russia not to contact Biden’s team before official US election results — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Moscow is not going to contact Joseph Biden’s team before the official results of the US presidential election are announced, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday.
"We do not contact Biden’s team and we are not going to do so. We need at the very least to wait for the official results of the US presidential election, wait for the inauguration on January 20, and then we’ll see. We don’t want some maliciously inclined individuals and there are many of them in Washington to look for reasons for some sort of endless absolutely groundless accusations directed at us," the senior diplomat said. "So we will simply wait, there is plenty of time, no rush," he noted.