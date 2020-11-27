Putin to hold annual press conference via video link on December 17

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference via video link on December 17, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday.

"At noon on November 29, the Russian Presidential Media and Information Department will begin accrediting journalists for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference set to take place on December 17, 2020," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the event will be held via video conference due to the complicated epidemiological situation. The head of state is expected to hold the news conference via video linkup from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence.