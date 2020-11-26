Calls on Russia ‘to take a step back’ on Donbass won’t lead to progress — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The arguments that Moscow needs to "take a step back" in Donbass settlement are not going to result in any progress, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday, commenting on the remark of former chief of the Ukrainian president’s staff Andrei Bogdan who earlier called on Putin to "take a step back" and review the Minsk Agreements.

"Musings about ‘steps back’, about substituting some agreements with elusive ones, about covert attempts to disavow the existing agreements and so on - all of this does not facilitate reaching the settlement track but, on the contrary, throw us back," Peskov stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman also said, "there should not be any steps taken back or forward." "The assumed obligations should be implemented. It is all crystal clear," he concluded.