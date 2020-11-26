Kremlin cannot forecast whether Russian-US dialogue on Donbass will resume

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin cannot forecast whether the Russian-US dialogue on Donbass will resume, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"Lately our American colleagues were much less predictable than before so we are not going to forecast anything in our bilateral relations," he said in response to a corresponding question.

The spokesman didn’t specify how long the period of unpredictability may last on this issue and whether it coincides with Donald Trump’s presidential term. "The recent years, at least," he noted.

Answering the follow-up question on who will oversee the work if the bilateral dialogue on Donbass resumes, the spokesman didn’t give any names. "We don’t know with whom, which mechanism, so how can we talk about who will represent the Russian Federation?" the Kremlin representative said, reiterating that in general this issue is supervised by deputy chief of Russia’s presidential staff Dmitry Kozak.