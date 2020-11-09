Conference on refugees in Damascus to signal Syria’s return to peace — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Holding an international conference on refugees in Damascus on November 11-12 will facilitate the return of Syrians who found themselves outside of their home country because of the war, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov told the al-Watan newspaper on Monday.

"The forum will be a signal that Syria is returning to peace and is ready to accept all of its sons as a caring mother," the Russian diplomat said. According to Efimov, the meeting in Damascus will consolidate the efforts of "those who are truly concerned about the fate of Syria and are interested in restoring the unity of the Syrian people."

On October 29, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad discussed preparations for the conference on refugees with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev. During the conversation, they addressed the issue of difficulties in organizing the event stemming from "attempts by some countries to derail the conference or influence countries willing to take part in it."

The sides agreed that the upcoming conference would be "a good chance to discuss the refugee problem from a humanitarian viewpoint, without politicizing the issue." Assad thanked Russia for its efforts aimed at holding the event.

Syria earlier sent invitations to take part in the conference to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and a large number of countries and international organizations.