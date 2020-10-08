Western countries showed nihilism by refusing to listen to former OPCW chief — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Western countries’ reluctance to listen to a statement by a former chief of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Jose Bustani, in the UN Security Council was a manifestation of political and legal nihilism by the Euro-Atlantic allies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"The Western countries have once again demonstrated their reluctance even to listen to opinions they do not like from a person who is a recognized professional. By means of procedural manipulations he was barred from addressing the participants in the meeting even in a video conference mode. In a word, the political and legal nihilism, to say the least, which is constantly resorted to by the Euro-Atlantic allies in the OPCW, has already spread to the UN Security Council’s platform. It is very sad," Zakharova said.

She recalled that Bustani was ousted from his position in the OPCW under pressure from the United States and its allies for the sole reason he was trying to take an independent stance on crucial issues on the organization’s agenda.

Russia, which holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in October, suggested hearing Bustani’s report at a meeting devoted to the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons. However, Britain’s Deputy Permanent Representative Jonathan Allen called for putting the rapporteur’s candidature to the vote. Belgium, Britain, Germany, the United States, France and Estonia voted against hearing his report. In the end, Bustani’s report was read out by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya. The OPCW’s former chief strongly criticized the current state of affairs in the organization.