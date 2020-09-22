UN Security Council permanent member must retain veto power, says Putin

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. United Nations Security Council permanent members must retain their veto power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his recorded address to the UN General Assembly session Tuesday.

The Russian leader noted that the global changes have an effect on the principal UN body, the Security Council, as well as on the debate concerning the approaches to its reform.

"Our logic is that the Security Council should be more inclusive of the interests of all countries, as well as the diversity of their positions, base its work on the principle of the broadest possible consensus among States and, at the same time, continue to serve as the cornerstone of global governance, which cannot be achieved unless the permanent members of the Security Council retain their veto power," Putin said.

The Russian leader pointed out that "such a right pertaining to the five nuclear powers, the victors of the Second World War, remains indicative of the actual military and political balance to this day."

"Most importantly, it is an essential and unique instrument that helps prevent unilateral actions that may result in a direct military confrontation between major States, and provides an opportunity to seek compromise or at least avoid solutions that would be completely unacceptable to others and act within the framework of international law, rather than a vague, gray area of arbitrariness and illegitimacy," he added.

According to Putin, the diplomatic practice shows that "this instrument actually works, unlike the infamous pre-war League of Nations with its endless discussions, declarations without mechanisms for real action and with States and peoples in need not having the right to assistance and protection.".