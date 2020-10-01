CIA working with Navalny, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Western intelligence agencies, namely the US Central Intelligence Agency, are working with blogger Alexey Navalny, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"It’s not the patient [Navalny] that is working with Western intelligence agencies but Western intelligence agencies are working with him," Peskov said.

"Indeed, there is information about it and I can specify that experts from the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency are working with him," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

According to Peskov, it’s not the first time that contacts between Navalny and foreign intelligence agencies have been detected. "It’s not the first time that they are giving instructions to him," he noted. "There is information that instructors [from Western intelligence agencies] are working with him and the patient is clearly getting instructions, we have seen it many times before," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier that Navalny worked with Western intelligence and state agencies and acted in their interests.