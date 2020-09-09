‘Pure nonsense’: Kremlin dismisses allegations claiming Russia seeks to swallow up Belarus

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Accusations hurled at Russia that it intends "to swallow up" Belarus after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits Moscow are "pure nonsense," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"There certainly won't be any swallowing up or merging at all after the visit. This is pure nonsense," he said.

The Russian presidential spokesman emphasized the importance of the visit in light of the recent developments in Belarus. “As you know, we have a special partnership bond, and allied relations that are multidimensional,” Peskov noted.

According to him, issues related to trade and economic cooperation, debts, and oil and gas supplies are discussed at every Russian-Belarusian summit. Integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Union State are also on the agenda. The Russian presidential spokesman added that the two leaders would exchange views on key courses of development on the Eurasian continent and on regional conflicts.