Ukraine’s exit from Minsk accords would be extraordinary event for all — Kremlin official

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. If Ukraine decides to pull out of the Minsk Agreements, this will be an extraordinary event for all, however, Russia is ready for any turn of events from a political standpoint, Deputy Chief of Staff the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said in an interview with TASS.

"Firstly, I would like to touch upon the goals for the upcoming year set by the Ukrainian political leadership. It is clear that because all these goals are the object of negotiation within the Minsk and Normandy formats, every participant of the negotiation process must understand the end result," he explained. "What are Ukraine’s final goals? What are the conditions and mechanisms to implement those goals, according to our Ukrainian colleagues? I assure you that so far, despite the talks that have lasted for over five years, no one has complete clarity on these issues."

"We do not know what the Ukrainian president means by plans B and C either," Kozak continued. "There is no point in trying to guess the secret plans of Ukrainian colleagues. Ukraine’s exit from the Minsk Agreements would be an extraordinary event for everyone. However, this will be a political event, and not a natural or man-made disaster, where we need a detailed plan of action drafted beforehand to eliminate the consequences. From a political standpoint, we will be braced for any development."