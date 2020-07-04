Senior Russian diplomat describes expanded G7 summit initiative as "flawed idea"

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The idea to hold an expanded G7 summit is flawed, since it is impossible to discuss any issues in the modern world without China, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"The idea of the so-called expanded G7 summit is flawed, because it is unclear to us how the authors of that initiative plan to consider the Chinese factor. Without China, it is just impossible to discuss certain issues in the modern world," he stressed.

Ryabkov recalled Russia’s initiative to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. "This is a completely different format. We believe that work in that format, including on the most pressing current issues, is optimal," he noted.