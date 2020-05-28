Kremlin rejects inaccurate data on high death rate among Russian medics from COVID-19

MOSCOW, May 28./TASS/. The Kremlin believes that data claiming a 'high' COVID-19 death rate among medics in Russia is inaccurate and it will ask the Ministry of Health for comments, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"To the best of my knowledge, this is not so," he told journalists when asked to comment on media publications saying that the death rate among the medics in Russia was allegedly higher than in other countries.

"But we will certainly ask the Ministry of Health to comment on that," he added.