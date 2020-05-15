Virus outbreak in China not grounds for sanctions against Beijing, Lavrov stresses

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The emergence of the virus in China cannot serve as the ground for slapping sanctions against that country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RBC media group on Friday.

"There is the need to find the specific causes of the emergence of this virus and understand why the process of its person-to-person transmission has begun and so on," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"Eventually, this will be important for developing an antidote and will help secure ourselves against this threat, instead of talking that the virus emerged on a marketplace in China and that is why it is necessary to impose sanctions against that country," Lavrov said.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham earlier submitted a bill to Congress, which envisages imposing sanctions against China, if Beijing "fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading up to the outbreak of COVID-19."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,543,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 303,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,712,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.