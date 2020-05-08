Putin says Russia, US at the forefront of countering global challenges

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are at the forefront of countering global challenges and could do much in cooperation with each other to ensure international security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his congratulatory message to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of WWII Victory Day.

"Russia and the United States are today at the forefront of countering global challenges. Following the traditions of cooperation laid down in the wartime years and acting in ‘the Elbe spirit,’ our countries could do much for ensuring international security and stability," the Russian leader stressed.