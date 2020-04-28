Kremlin says ‘homework’ for new Normandy Four meeting not done yet

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia is interested in further negotiations on Ukraine, but previous decisions adopted during the Normandy Four summit in Paris have not been completed yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday.

"Of course we are interested, we are very much interested [in new talks on Ukraine]!" Peskov said, but added that the Normandy Four leaders "agreed to do their homework before meeting again in Berlin."

"This homework has not been done yet, so we are, of course, interested in when it will be done, and when we will be able to convene at the highest level again to estimate this homework," the spokesman said. He underscored that "this is a highly important issue, both for Moscow, Berlin and Paris."