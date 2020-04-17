Kremlin welcomes India’s plan to provide medicines to combat coronavirus to Russia

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Indian authorities’ decision to provide Russia with medicines to combat the coronavirus is in line with the spirit of partnership between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Moscow is pleased with the Indian government’s decision to send a shipment of medicines to combat the coronavirus to Russia, and is grateful for it," he pointed out.

"We consider our Indian colleagues’ decision to be an effective step to implement the agreements on cooperation in the fight against the new infection that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached in a telephone call on March 25," Peskov added.

"Moscow understands perfectly well that India, which is also facing tough times due to the pandemic threat, has made this decision based on the spirit of partnership between the two countries," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.