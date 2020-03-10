Putin and Volodin discussing with Medvedchuk parliamentary dimension of Normandy format

Another Normandy Four summit may take place once final document is signed — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with head of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform — For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin at the Kremlin.

The agenda for the meeting is creating a parliamentary dimension of the Normandy format.

"We have talked about this, and Vyacheslav Viktorovich [Volodin] has recently informed me that you have an idea to create a parliamentary dimension of the Normandy format. I think this is a good idea," Putin said.

He reminded that this topic was already discussed with Medvedchuk some time ago.

"Of course, there are parliamentarians in Russia, Germany and France that will support what is being done at the level of executive authorities. I think it would be great, and I really hope that you will succeed. I hope that the administration of the Ukrainian president will support this idea," the Russian leader noted. He added that "from our side, we are always ready to join in."