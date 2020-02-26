Another Normandy Four summit may take place once final document is signed — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. A draft final document of the next Normandy Four summit on Ukraine needs to be signed before the actual meeting takes place so that there is no way to review agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday following talks with Albanian Prime Minister and Minister For Europe and Foreign Affairs Edi Rama, who is the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

"We will discuss dates for the next summit once we sign its draft final document so that there is no way to undermine the agreements during the summit," Lavrov pointed out, adding: "I refer to the disengagement of forces that was supposed to take place along the entire line of contact but [Ukrainian] President Zelensky eventually revised the plan agreed on with his officials."

Moscow will be ready to discuss the possibility of holding another Normandy Four summit involving Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine only after decisions made at the previous meeting are implemented, the foreign minister stated.

"Our colleagues say that the next Normandy Four summit needs to take place in April. We have clarified our position to them. We will discuss dates for the next summit after all decisions made at the Paris meeting are implemented, which particularly concern efforts to improve the situation on the ground, demining activities and political issues, including those related to the Steinmeier Formula and the need to enshrine the special status of Donbass in Ukraine’s laws," Lavrov pointed out.

Plans to convene prior to summit

Russia is unaware of any plans to hold a meeting between Normandy Four foreign ministers a month before the summit, Sergey Lavrov commented. "I have not heard that a Normandy Four ministerial meeting is planned in a month. I only heard this from you," the Russian top diplomat told reporters, answering a corresponding question.

"As for the Normandy Four ministerial meeting, we hear a lot of announcements. Dates are announced on Ukraine and Syria at different levels. This is news to us, to be honest," the Russian foreign minister added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko stated that the Normandy Four states planned to convene at the level of foreign ministers a month before the summit.