Putin wishes first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova happy birthday

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished happy birthday to Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space, who turned 83 on March 6. The president’s telegram was published at the Kremlin website.

"You belong to the cohort of real heroes: brave, determined, strong people who dedicated their life to serving the Homeland. Your professional biography, your personal contribution to the national space program is truly unique and deserve the deepest appreciation. Of course, I also note your long-time social, lawmaking activity," the president said, wishing Tereshkova good health and well-being.

Valentina Tereshkowa was born on March 6, 1937, in village of Maslennikovo, Yaroslavl Region. She is a Soviet cosmonaut, Hero of the Soviet Union. In 1963, she has become the first woman to fly in space. In 2008, she received the Russian National Award for humanitarian activity. She has also been awarded a number of Soviet and Russian orders and medals.