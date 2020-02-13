Constitutional amendments should enter into force only after nationwide vote, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s constitutional amendment bill should only become effective after a nationwide vote so that citizens themselves acted as its authors, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with a working group for Russian constitutional amendments.

"It is important for me that this constitutional amendment bill enters into force only after ballots cast in the nationwide vote are tallied, that it is a true plebiscite and that it is the Russian citizens who are authors of these amendments to the constitution," Putin said.

The Russian leader added, "Considering the importance of the issues we are putting up to the nationwide vote, the importance of innovations we introduce to the constitution, I was coming from understanding that people should be directly involved in the making of this decision." According to him, this aspect is the most important one "while how to put it, where to place what and which order to sign are technicalities."

"It is essentially vital that Russian citizens came to vote and registered that they are authors of this bill. Whatever people say will happen - if people confirm in the vote that they support it then the law enters into force and the amendments are introduced. If they don’t confirm it then the amendments will not be enshrined," the president stressed.