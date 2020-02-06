Kremlin says US, UK have not yet responded to proposal to hold UN founding states' summit

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia has not yet received responses from the United States and the United Kingdom to its proposal to hold a summit of the UN founding countries this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"There has been no response from Washington and London yet," he said.
On January 23, speaking at the World Holocaust Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested organizing a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs. He said such a meeting could be held "in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient." Moscow, in his words, is ready "for such a serious discussion" and plans to send corresponding messages of these countries’ leaders without delay.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that China had already supported the initiative.