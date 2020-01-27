China, France back idea of holding summit of UN Security Council members

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Paris and Beijing have come out in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative of holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the opening of the 28th International Christmas Educational Readings.

"The leaders of China and France have already come out in support of this initiative. The gist of the initiative is to consider in the most serious way, without politicizing, ideologization and allusions to electoral cycles, ways of easing tensions, which soared dangerously in recent years — ways of stalling the world’s further slide towards confrontation," Lavrov said.