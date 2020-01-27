Kremlin sends proposals for meeting of UNSC quintet, waits for response

"They [messages with the proposal] were dispatched on Friday, by the end of the day," Peskov commented. "One may surmise that after the weekend they will begin to be conveyed by our embassies to the corresponding heads of state and government via the foreign ministries, the way it is done under the current diplomatic procedure."

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin has sent messages containing proposals for a meeting of the heads of state representing the permanent members of the UN Security Council last Friday, on January 24, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that a response should be expected starting from Monday.

A response should be expected from this moment on, Peskov added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman specified that it would be too early to hold a summit of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in May. "May would be too early," Peskov said in response to a remark that the summit could be timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary celebration of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. "There are some other possibilities as far as the schedule of global events is concerned," he added. "However, this is a technical matter. First of all, there is a need to ensure a consensus and a common understanding that the issue the president has raised is important," Peskov emphasized.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman said that Putin’s initiative did not mean an invitation for the leaders to visit Moscow. "The president said that it wasn’t important for me where and when the meeting took place," Peskov noted. "The summit itself is important for him. This is why he first suggested that the other four countries support the idea. The five countries need to hold a meeting. He stated that it could be held anytime, anywhere," Peskov said.