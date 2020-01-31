Senior Russian MP slams PACE resolution branding Russia as party to Minsk Agreements

The resolution passed on Thursday is based on conclusions of PACE’s monitoring groups observing certain countries’ compliance with obligations to the Council of Europe in 2019

STRASBOURG, January 31. /TASS/. Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Vice President, Head of the Russian delegation to PACE, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma (parliament’s lower house) Pyotr Tolstoy has blasted a PACE resolution adopted on Thursday that contains numerous complaints about Russia and describes Moscow as a party to the Minsk Agreements, slamming it as nonsense. "We do not agree with this resolution. It is nonsense," he told TASS. "The fact that they introduce this nonsense in PACE documents does not enhance the organization’s authority," he added.

The resolution passed on Thursday is based on conclusions of PACE’s monitoring groups observing certain countries’ compliance with obligations to the Council of Europe in 2019. During debates, an amendment was introduced to the resolution’s text particularly at the initiative of Ukrainian parliamentarians that describes Russia as a party to the Minsk Agreements. Member of the Russian delegation Nikolai Ryzhak told the debate that this notion contradicts the position of the UN Security Council.

