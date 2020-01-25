Zelensky confirms that Minsk agreements remain basis for reconciliation talks

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has once again confirmed that the Minsk agreements remained the only way to achieve peace in eastern Ukraine.

"The Minsk agreements, in essence, is the only thing that we have so far. It is the only thing that gives us an opportunity. One may follow them or not. One might strictly observe them or seek to review them. But it’s a paper, a document, a thing that makes meetings possible," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky expressed his discontent about the 2015 Minsk agreements, saying that he was not pleased with the sequence of measures outlined in them. He also said the Ukrainian government had "plan B" and an alternative to the deal, but did not go into details.