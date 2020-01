Netanyahu offers to discuss White House’s ‘deal of the century’ with Putin

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin continues to analyze the US "deal of the century" on the Middle East settlement process after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Kremlin held on January 30, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We continue to analyze [it]," he said when asked whether Putin backed the US initiative.