Netanyahu offers to discuss White House’s ‘deal of the century’ with Putin

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. At their meeting in the Kremlin on Thursday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the US "deal of the century" on ironing out the Middle Eastern crisis, showing interest in the Russian leader’s stance on this issue.

"Mr. President, you are the first leader whom I met after my visit to Washington and [the unveiling of] Trump’s plan. I think we have an opportunity today [to discuss this issue], I would like to talk to you and listen to your opinion and see how we can join all forces for peace and calm [in the region]," Netanyahu said.

Pardoning Naama Issachar