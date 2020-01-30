Netanyahu offers to discuss White House’s ‘deal of the century’ with Putin

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. At their meeting in the Kremlin on Thursday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the US "deal of the century" on ironing out the Middle Eastern crisis, showing interest in the Russian leader’s stance on this issue.
"Mr. President, you are the first leader whom I met after my visit to Washington and [the unveiling of] Trump’s plan. I think we have an opportunity today [to discuss this issue], I would like to talk to you and listen to your opinion and see how we can join all forces for peace and calm [in the region]," Netanyahu said.
Pardoning Naama Issachar
Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Vladimir Putin for a quick decision on pardoning Israeli national Naama Issachar, who was sentenced in Russia on drug smuggling charges.
"I would like to thank you on behalf of all Israeli people for your quick decision to release Naama Issachar. This is a thing that is so touching for all of us. We express our gratitude to you from the bottom of our heart and from all Israeli nationals," Netanyahu told Putin at the meeting in Moscow.